United Kingdom

UK will double humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds this year

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will double its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds ($393.34 million) this year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet.

"We call on others to follow our lead to ensure the most vulnerable Afghans receive the humanitarian assistance they need", Raab said late on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7271 pounds)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

