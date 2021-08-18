UK will double humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds this year

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will double its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds ($393.34 million) this year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet.

"We call on others to follow our lead to ensure the most vulnerable Afghans receive the humanitarian assistance they need", Raab said late on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7271 pounds)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.