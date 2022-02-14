UK will hold emergency government meetings on Ukraine - PM Johnson's office

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss looks on during a meeting with European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic (not seen) in London, Britain February 11, 2022. Rob Pinney/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss will lead a meeting of the government's emergency response committee later on Monday to discuss the reaction to the situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

"This afternoon the Foreign Secretary (Truss) will chair a COBR meeting to discuss the consular response to the crisis in Ukraine following Friday's update to travel advice," the statement said.

“The Prime Minister will receive a security briefing from his intelligence chiefs today.

“Tomorrow the Prime Minister will chair a full meeting of COBR to discuss the UK's response to the current situation.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James

