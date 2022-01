COVID-19 lateral flow tests are prepared for pupils on the first day back at school, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown begins to ease at Harris Academy Sutton, south London, Britain, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lateral flow tests for COVID-19 will remain free for as long as is needed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"Of course we'll keep lateral flow tests free for as long as is necessary," he told parliament.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

