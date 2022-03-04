UK will seize Russian oligarch properties where there is legal basis-minister

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain will seize the properties of Russian oligarchs if there is the legal basis to do so, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"If we've got the evidence and there is the legal basis, we'll do it," Raab told LBC Radio when asked about the prospect of properties being seized in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if he would support using such properties to house Ukrainian refugees, he said: "Yes, absolutely. We're looking at everything in the round."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.