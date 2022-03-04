Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

UK will seize Russian oligarch properties where there is legal basis-minister

1 minute read

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain will seize the properties of Russian oligarchs if there is the legal basis to do so, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"If we've got the evidence and there is the legal basis, we'll do it," Raab told LBC Radio when asked about the prospect of properties being seized in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if he would support using such properties to house Ukrainian refugees, he said: "Yes, absolutely. We're looking at everything in the round."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters