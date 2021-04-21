Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK will take action to ensure free flow of medicines to N.Ireland, says minister

Reuters
1 minute read
Customers queue outside a pharmacy in Belfast as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Britain will take any action needed to see the free flow of goods, including medicines, to Northern Ireland and is working with the European Union to find solutions, the British minister for the province Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday,

"We will ensure that we take the action we need to take to ensure we continue to see the flow of goods and products ... the issue around medicines is one we are working (on) intensively with the European Union Commission," Lewis told parliament.

“There are some difficult issues, but we will do what we need to do working in partnership with the EU to get a resolution that works for the whole of the UK.”

