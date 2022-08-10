UK working on cost-of-living support package for next PM to consider - minister

The sun rises behind an electricity pylon in Manchester, Britain, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The British government is working on new cost-of-living support measures for the next prime minister to consider, Treasury minister Simon Clarke said on Wednesday, amid growing calls for more support to households facing rising energy bills.

"Of course, the Government is working up a package of cost of living support that the next Prime Minister can consider when they take office," Clarke said on Twitter.

Britain's new prime minister, who will replace Boris Johnson, will be announced on Sept. 5.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by William James

