UK working to help the people of Afghanistan - PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, in London, Britain, October 19, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain is working with United Nations agencies and others to do everything it can to help the people of Afghanistan but cannot write a blank cheque to the Taliban, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We must do everything we can also to mitigate the consequences for the people of Afghanistan of the Taliban takeover," Johnson told parliament when asked about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"We have doubled our aid commitment for this year ... what we can't do at the moment is write a completely blank cheque to the Taliban government, the Taliban authorities. We need to ensure that that country does not slip back into being a haven for terrorism."

