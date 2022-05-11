1 minute read
UK would support whatever Sweden decides on NATO membership - PM Johnson
LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain would support whatever Sweden decides around possible future NATO membership, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"I'm sure the UK will support whatever of course of action Sweden decides to embark upon and we'll be as useful and supportive as we can," Johnson said, speaking during a visit to Sweden.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by William James
