Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Saturday said it was aware of reports of an incident involving a vessel in the Red Sea.

The UKMTO, which is part of the Royal Navy, said the vessel and crew were reported to be safe, without providing further details.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson











