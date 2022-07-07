1 minute read
Ukraine adviser Podolyak thanks UK's Johnson for supporting Ukraine
KYIV, July 7 (Reuters) - An adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday thanked outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for always being at the forefront of supporting Ukraine.
Mykhailo Podolyak added in a video accompanying a Twitter post that Johnson, who said on Thursday he would quit as prime minister, was "a person who began to call a spade a spade from the beginning" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra
