Ukraine adviser Podolyak thanks UK's Johnson for supporting Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walk at Mykhailivska Square, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, July 7 (Reuters) - An adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday thanked outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for always being at the forefront of supporting Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak added in a video accompanying a Twitter post that Johnson, who said on Thursday he would quit as prime minister, was "a person who began to call a spade a spade from the beginning" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.