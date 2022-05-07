Ukraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says

Local residents climb on top of a destroyed Russian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Irpin, Ukraine May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

May 7 (Reuters) - The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units and most advanced capabilities, the British Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Saturday.

At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting, the ministry said.

Approximately 100 T-90M tanks are in service amongst Russia's best equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine, it said.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

