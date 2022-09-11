1 minute read
Ukraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK says
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours.
Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle
