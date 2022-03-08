1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy given standing ovation from British parliament
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was given a standing ovation from lawmakers in the British House of Commons at the beginning and end of a speech delivered by video link.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.