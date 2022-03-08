Skip to main content
Ukraine's Zelenskiy given standing ovation from British parliament

1 minute read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was given a standing ovation from lawmakers in the British House of Commons at the beginning and end of a speech delivered by video link.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

