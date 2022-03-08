Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells UK lawmakers: question is to be or not to be

People watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a screen addressing anti-war demonstrations in several European cities including Frankfurt, Vienna, Lyon, Tbilisi, Vilnius and Prague, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tim Reichert

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told British lawmakers that the question facing his country was "to be, or not to be" after Russia's invasion and he repeated his calls for more help including tougher sanctions against Moscow.

"The question for us now is to be or not to be," Zelenskiy told the House of Commons via videolink on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber.

"I can give you a definitive answer: it's definitely to be."

Reporting by William James and Muvija M Writing by William Schomberg

