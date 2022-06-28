1 minute read
UK's army chief: we need to be able to mobilise faster to deter Russia threat
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The British army's Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders said on Tuesday that the army needed to be able to mobilise faster to deter the threat from Russia.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Andrew MacAskill, writing by Muvija M
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.