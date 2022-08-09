1 minute read
UK's Bellway reports higher annual housing revenue
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Bellway said on Tuesday its annual housing revenue rose 13%, as the company benefited from strong house prices that helped it offset cost pressures.
Housing revenue for the year ended in July 2022 rose to more than 3.5 billion pounds ($4.23 billion) compared with 3.1 billion pounds a year ago.
($1 = 0.8275 pounds)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.