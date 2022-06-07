UK's Biffa gets $1.7 bln buyout offer

The logo of waste management company Biffa is seen on a large wheelie bin outside a pub, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman

June 7 (Reuters) - Biffa (BIFF.L) said on Tuesday it has received a buyout offer from affiliates of private equity firm Energy Capital Partners (ECP), valuing the British waste-management specialist at about 1.36 billion pounds ($1.69 billion).

The London-listed company said ECP's unsolicited proposal to buy the company is for 445 pence apiece in cash.

($1 = 0.8039 pounds)

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.