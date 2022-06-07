UK's Biffa gets $1.7 bln buyout offer
June 7 (Reuters) - Biffa (BIFF.L) said on Tuesday it has received a buyout offer from affiliates of private equity firm Energy Capital Partners (ECP), valuing the British waste-management specialist at about 1.36 billion pounds ($1.69 billion).
The London-listed company said ECP's unsolicited proposal to buy the company is for 445 pence apiece in cash.
($1 = 0.8039 pounds)
