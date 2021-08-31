Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Blue Prism in talks over possible offer, shares surge

1 minute read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Blue Prism Group (PRSMB.L) said on Tuesday it was in talks with American private equity firms TPG Capital and Vista Equity Partners over a possible offer, sending shares of the British automation software company surging more than 30%.

Britain has seen a record number of takeover bids this year, with private equity and listed firms pouncing on everything from supermarkets to pharmaceutical groups and even the maker of the country's torpedoes and submarine sensors.

Blue Prism, whose market value stood at about 805 million pounds ($1.11 billion) as of Friday's close according to Refinitiv Eikon data, provides software that help automate routine back-office clerical tasks to business customers.

Its shares rose as much as 38% to 1,144 pence by 1409 GMT, valuing the company at about 1.11 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7255 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:59 AM UTC

Britain denies pushing to leave Kabul airport gate open before blast

Britain co-ordinated closely with the United States and did not push to keep a gate open at Kabul airport where a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

United Kingdom
Britons turned cautious with credit in July as COVID-19 cases mounted
United Kingdom
UK says it is too early to decide how to work with the Taliban
United Kingdom
UK nationals still in Afghanistan in "low hundreds" - Raab
United Kingdom
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April