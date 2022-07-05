1 minute read
UK's Boris Johnson names Steve Barclay as health minister, Telegraph says
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed his chief of staff Steve Barclay as his next health minister after Sajid Javid resigned earlier on Tuesday, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James
