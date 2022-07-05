UK's Boris Johnson names Steve Barclay as health minister, Telegraph says

Downing Street Chief of Staff Steve Barclay arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed his chief of staff Steve Barclay as his next health minister after Sajid Javid resigned earlier on Tuesday, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James

