UK's Boris Johnson: 'This is our country's saddest day'

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognised him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the country felt a deep and personal sense of loss at the passing of Queen Elizabeth, paying his tribute to the monarch.

"She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on," Johnson said.

"Wave after wave of grief is rolling across the world, from Balmoral — where our thoughts are with all the Royal Family — and breaking far beyond this country and throughout that great Commonwealth of nations that she so cherished and which cherished her in return."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Muvija M; editing by William James

