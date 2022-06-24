UK's Boris Johnson will not disclose discussion with Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles chats to Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson following the dedication service for the National Memorial to British Victims of Overseas Terrorism at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire on May 17, 2018. Paul Ellis/Pool via Reuters

KIGALI, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would not disclose any conversation he has with heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles at a meeting in Rwanda.

British newspapers have reported that Charles had privately criticised Britain's plan to send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally to the East African country.

"I wouldn't comment on anything that I say to the queen or the queen says to me, nor would I say what the heir to the throne might say to me or what I may say to him. Prime ministers never talk about that," he told reporters.

"But what I will say is as people come to Rwanda like you have today there are a lot of prejudices about Rwanda (that) need to be blown away."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.