UK's BT expects a lot of interest in fibre JV plan -CEO

Britain's BT (BT.L) expects to get a lot of inbound inquiries on its fibre build after it said it was open to working with a joint venture partner to extend its network by an additional 5 million premises, its chief executive said.

Philip Jansen told reporters the group planned to offer partners a balanced build, with 1.5 million premises in rural locations. He added that BT was in early discussions with a number of partners about selling a stake in its broadcasting arm BT Sport.

