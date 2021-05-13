Britain's BT (BT.L) expects to get a lot of inbound inquiries on its fibre build after it said it was open to working with a joint venture partner to extend its network by an additional 5 million premises, its chief executive said.

Philip Jansen told reporters the group planned to offer partners a balanced build, with 1.5 million premises in rural locations. He added that BT was in early discussions with a number of partners about selling a stake in its broadcasting arm BT Sport.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.