UK's Bunzl expects higher 2023 revenue on boost from inflation, acquisitions















Dec 21 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc (BNZL.L) said it expected revenue in 2023 to be slightly higher, benefiting from higher demand for its cheaper products amid a cost of living crisis and high inflation, and its acquisitions this year.

The company on Wednesday added that it expected full-year revenue to increase by 17% for the year ending Dec. 31 at actual exchange rates.

