UK's business minister says Truss will aim to get to 2.5% trend growth- FT

British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain June 21, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday.

Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and will work to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio over time, he added. (https://on.ft.com/3TGUYbE)

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

