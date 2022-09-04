1 minute read
UK's business minister says Truss will aim to get to 2.5% trend growth- FT
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday.
Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and will work to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio over time, he added. (https://on.ft.com/3TGUYbE)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.