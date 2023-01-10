UK's Card Factory expects FY profit to beat market expectations















Jan 10 (Reuters) - British greeting cards retailer Card Factory (CARDC.L) said on Tuesday it expects its annual core earnings to beat market expectations as it manages inflationary pressures.

The company said it expects full-year core earnings to be at least 106 million pounds ($128.8 million), compared with analysts' current consensus of 96.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8227 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











