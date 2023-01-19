UK's chancellor warns not to expect tax cuts in March budget -FT















Jan 19 (Reuters) - UK's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned Conservative MPs not to expect tax cuts in his March Budget, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Some Conservatives want to start reducing taxes now, but Hunt told MPs this week it would be irresponsible to do so in his March budget at a time of high inflation, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











