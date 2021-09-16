Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's CityFibre secures $1.55 billion of capital, including from UAE fund

1 minute read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British fibre broadband company CityFibre said on Thursday it had raised 1.125 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) to support the rollout of its network, including equity from new investors Mubadala Investment Co and Interogo Holding.

The company, which is challenging BT (BT.L) in the race to build fibre, said the funds comprised 825 million pounds of equity and a 300 million increase in its banking facilities.

It said Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company and Interogo Holding, a foundation-owned investment group, would join existing investors Antin Infrastructure Partners and Goldman Sachs, as minority shareholders as a result.

CityFibre Chief Executive Greg Mesch said the funds would not only underpin its rollout to up to 8 million homes across 285 cities, towns and villages, but would also enable it to participate in the government's "Project Gigabit" programme to extend its network to rural areas.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:29 PM UTC

UK sets out plans to replace and repeal regulations copied from EU

Britain is to begin replacing or scrapping European Union regulations that were copied into British law before the country's exit from the bloc, Brexit minister David Frost said on Thursday.

United Kingdom
COVID-19 booster vaccine campaign begins in England
United Kingdom
Over 40% of larger UK businesses struggling to recruit
United Kingdom
UK records 26,911 new COVID cases, 158 deaths
United Kingdom
British woman files appeal against Cyprus 'fake rape' conviction