UK's Cleverly condemns China for sanctioning parliamentarians

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly arrives at Oslo City Hall during NATO's informal meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway June 1, 2023. Hanna Johre/NTB/via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - UK foreign minister James Cleverly called China's sanctioning of British parliamentarians "deplorable" on Thursday, saying those sanctioned had his full support.

Cleverly said on Twitter that he met with lawmakers Nus Ghani, Tim Loughton, and House of Lords member Helena Kennedy.

"They have my full support and I, with them, will continue to call out Chinese atrocities at home and abroad," he added.

