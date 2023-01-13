UK's Cleverly says Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat

Alireza Akbari, Iran's former deputy defence minister, speaks during an interview with Khabaronline in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained on January 12, 2023. Khabaronline/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with threat of execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.

"The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely," he said in a tweet.

Cleverly on Wednesday called for immediate release of Akbari who has been sentenced to death by the Iranian regime on charges of spying for Britain.

Iran's official IRNA news agency published a video on Thursday which it said showed that British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari played a role in the assassination in 2020 of the country's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

