UK's competition watchdog to examine EDF buying GE's nuclear turbine unit (March 27)















March 27 (Reuters) - UK's anti-trust regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether EDF's (EDF.PA) proposed acquisition of General Electric Co's (GE.N) France-based nuclear turbine unit could lead to competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was inviting comments from the companies concerned related to the impact the deal could have on competition in the UK.

EDF had entered into an exclusive agreement with GE to buy part of GE's Steam Power's nuclear power activities, bringing together nuclear steam turbine technology and service expertise.

The GE unit, estimated to be worth around $1 billion as per media reports, was owned by Alstom (ALSO.PA) until 2015.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.