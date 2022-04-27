UK's Conservatives investigating reports of lawmaker watching porn in parliament -PA Media
LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is looking into reports that a lawmaker watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber, PA Media reported on Wednesday.
Two British newspapers reported earlier that a male Conservative member of parliament was seen by colleagues watching pornography in parliament.
PA Media said Conservative Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris, who is responsible for enforcing party discipline, was investigating the reports, citing a statement from his office.
Reuters could not immediately reach his office for comment.
