UK's CWU Union to meet Royal Mail bosses to discuss pay















Oct 7 (Reuters) - UK's Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Friday it would meet with Royal Mail's (IDSI.L) bosses on Oct. 10 in an attempt to resolve pay disputes, as the company remains locked in a costly standoff with employees.

"Following a number of conversations with CWU this week, Royal Mail and the CWU have agreed to meet on Monday to review where we are, and see if we can find a way forward," a Royal Mail spokesperson said in an email.

Royal Mail, now known as International Distributions Services, has been in a tussle with the CWU over pay for months and has said it is losing 1 million pounds ($1.11 million) a day due to strike actions. On Sept. 27, CWU called for a further 19 days of strike against Royal Mail. read more

"Lack of innovative thinking from the Royal Mail Board is in effect leading to a loss of new revenue streams....." the CWU said in an email on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, CNBC reported the Oct. 10 meeting citing a letter sent to postal branches across the country.

($1 = 0.9000 pounds)

