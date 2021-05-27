UK's Daily Mail publisher reports 20% drop in first-half profit

A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The publisher of the Daily Mail reported a 20% drop in pretax profit in its first half as growth in its business-to-business information service was offset by declines in its events and exhibitions and consumer media businesses.

Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGOa.L) on Thursday reported pretax profit of 47 million pounds ($66.35 million) on revenue down 12% on an underlying basis to 580 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

