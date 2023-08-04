UK's De La Rue appoints Dean Moore as interim finance chief

The corporate logo of De La Rue is seen at De La Rue Malta at Bulebel Industrial Estate in Zejtun, Malta April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue (DLAR.L) said on Friday it had appointed Dean Moore as its interim finance chief, effective immediately.

Moore will replace Charles Andrews, who has been serving in the role on an interim basis since April after CFO Rob Harding stepped down in January to join PayPoint (PAYP.L).

Moore, 65, was appointed as a non-executive director of De La Rue in June, and has served as the finance chief of funeral services firm Dignity and theatre operator Cineworld previously.

De La Rue, which designs paper and polymer banknotes for government and central banks across the world, had signalled in June signs of recovery in currency demand and continued strength in its authentication business especially towards the second half of the year and reiterated its annual profit outlook.

The London-listed firm had struggled in recent years due to subdued currency demand and a number of operational hurdles.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.