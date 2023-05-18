UK's De La Rue names Clive Whiley as non-executive chairman















May 18 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue Plc (DLAR.L) said on Thursday that it appointed Clive Whiley as non-executive chairman of the board, effective immediately.

The company, which designs paper and polymer banknotes for government and central banks across the world, said Nick Bray, who stepped into the role of interim chairman after Kevin Loosemore's resignation, will return to his previous role as a non-executive director.

Loosemore had resigned from his role as chairman earlier this month.

