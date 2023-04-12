UK's De La Rue warns FY profit below expectations on dwindling cash demand















April 12 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue Plc (DLAR.L) on Wednesday said it expects full-year profit for fiscal 2023 to be below market expectations as demand for banknotes were at it lowest levels in over 20 years.

De La Rue said the downturn in demand for currency was also causing significant uncertainty in its outlook for 2024.

The over 200-year-old company said it was in talks with its lenders to seek an amendment to its banking terms due to the worsening outlook, while it has requested its pension trustee to defer its next deficit contribution.

The company said it expects 2023 adjusted operating profit to be a mid-single digit percentage below market expectations.

For its fiscal 2024, adjusted operating profit its expected to be in the low 20 million pound range, it said.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K











