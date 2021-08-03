Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Domino's expands share buyback as profit jumps

A Dominoes pizza delivery driver rides a motorbike in a residential street in West London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L) on Tuesday expanded its share buyback programme and said business in the second half of the year had started well, as orders were boosted by England's football team reaching the final of the Euro tournament.

The UK franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) reported a 27.7% jump in underlying profit before tax for the six months ended June 27, and added an additional 35 million pounds ($48.61 million) to its existing 45 million pounds share buyback programme.

($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

