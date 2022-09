UK's Domino's Pizza Group appoints Sese as interim CEO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Balloons are seen on the front of a newly opened Domino's Pizza franchise in London, Britain, early morning March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britian's Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L) on Tuesday appointed Elias Diaz Sese as its new chief executive officer on an interim basis.

Sese will succeed Dominic Paul and will takeover the role on Oct. 10.

