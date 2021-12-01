United Kingdom
UK's Domino's Pizza says Vice Chairman Colin Halpern to step down next year
1 minute read
1/2
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L) said on Wednesday its non-executive vice-chairman, Colin Halpern, will step down from the board next year, nearly three decades after bringing Domino's to the UK and Ireland when he bought the master franchise.
The company said Halpern will step down at the annual general meeting in 2022 as he seeks to focus on his business interests in the United States.
Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.