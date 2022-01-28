Skip to main content
UK's Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The findings of a British government investigation into Downing Street parties during COVID lockdowns has not yet been handed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, a junior minister said on Friday.

"I spoke to someone in Downing Street about half an hour a go and they certainly didn't indicate that it had been received," Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp told Sky News.

"I've certainly got no information as of right now that it's been received."

