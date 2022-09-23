1 minute read
UK's finance minister says his economic strategy is not a gamble - BBC
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that the government's changes to tax, stamp duty and spending were not a gamble.
"What was (a gamble) in my view, was sticking to the course we were on," he told the BBC in an interview after setting out the mini-budget earlier in the day.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.