UK's finance minister sets out new economic approach to finance bosses

Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday he had set out the new Prime Minister Liz Truss's "pro-growth economic approach" to finance heads in the City of London.

"I set out Prime Minister @trussliz's new, pro-growth economic approach, including immediate support for families and businesses to tackle the cost of living and a commitment to fiscal sustainability," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, Editing by Paul Sandle

