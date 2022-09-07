1 minute read
UK's finance minister sets out new economic approach to finance bosses
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday he had set out the new Prime Minister Liz Truss's "pro-growth economic approach" to finance heads in the City of London.
"I set out Prime Minister @trussliz's new, pro-growth economic approach, including immediate support for families and businesses to tackle the cost of living and a commitment to fiscal sustainability," Kwarteng said on Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, Editing by Paul Sandle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.