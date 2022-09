LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A source at Britain's finance ministry dismissed a Sky News report that finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng would ask financiers not to bet against the pound during a meeting with bankers on Wednesday.

The Treasury did not immediately have an on-the-record comment on the report.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, editing by David Milliken











