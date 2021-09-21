Skip to main content

UK's first green gilt headed for record $123 billion demand

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Investors have placed more than 90 billion pounds ($123 billion)in orders for Britain's first green government bond, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday -- a figure which would exceed all previous records for British government debt sales.

Books opened on the 0.875% July 2033 gilt at 0800 GMT and close at 0900 GMT. Price guidance for the gilt has been tightened to 7.5 basis points over the benchmark June 2032 gilt

($1 = 0.7307 pounds)

