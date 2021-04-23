Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's FirstGroup to sell two North American bus businesses for $4.6 bln

British transport operator FirstGroup (FGP.L) said on Friday it has agreed to sell two North American bus businesses to EQT Infrastructure for 3.3 billion pounds ($4.57 billion), adding that it will return 365 million pounds of the proceeds to shareholders.

Around 1.34 billion pounds from the sale of First Student and First Transit, which was reported overnight by Sky News, will be used to cut debt and de-risk other liabilities, FirstGroup said.

($1 = 0.7214 pounds)

