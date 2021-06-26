Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister

1 minute read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British former finance minister Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country's health minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Saturday.

Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson.

Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:03 PM UTCUK health minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide

British health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown.

United KingdomBritain could face food shortages due to lorry driver crisis
United KingdomUK records 18,270 new coronavirus cases, highest since Feb. 5
United KingdomUK pilot scheme finds no big COVID outbreaks at test events
United KingdomIt's no go Mo as Farah misses Olympic qualifying target