United Kingdom
UK's former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister
LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British former finance minister Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country's health minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Saturday.
Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson.
Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper
