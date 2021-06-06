Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

UK's Frost says EU needs to change tack for N.Ireland talks

1 minute read
1/2

Britain's cabinet minister in charge of relations with the European Union, David Frost, walks outside Downing Street in London, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

British negotiator David Frost said on Sunday that the European Union needs to change its attitude if talks this week on the Northern Irish Brexit protocol are to be successful.

"The EU needs a new playbook for dealing with neighbours, one that involves pragmatic solutions between friends, not the imposition of one side's rules on the other and legal purism," Frost wrote in an opinion piece published by the Financial Times.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 2:08 PM UTCIsraeli parliament to vote on approving new government by June 14

A vote in Israel's legislature on approving a new government poised to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be held within a week, parliament's speaker said on Monday, without setting a specific date.

WorldPeruvian leftist Castillo closes in on Fujimori in knife-edge election
WorldGive pope message on school second chance, Canadian cardinal says
WorldIndia to give adults free COVID shots after bungled vaccine rollout, soaring deaths
WorldAnti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal