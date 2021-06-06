UK's Frost says EU needs to change tack for N.Ireland talks

Britain's cabinet minister in charge of relations with the European Union, David Frost, walks outside Downing Street in London, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

British negotiator David Frost said on Sunday that the European Union needs to change its attitude if talks this week on the Northern Irish Brexit protocol are to be successful.

"The EU needs a new playbook for dealing with neighbours, one that involves pragmatic solutions between friends, not the imposition of one side's rules on the other and legal purism," Frost wrote in an opinion piece published by the Financial Times.

