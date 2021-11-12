UK's Frost to signal EU's Sefcovic on renewing efforts to get Northern Ireland deal - The Times

Britain's Minister of State Lord David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay//File Photo

Nov 12 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost will signal to the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic that the UK government will renew efforts to get a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol and enter intensive talks over the next few weeks, The Times reported on Friday.

Frost was keen to emphasise to Sefcovic that while the UK had reservations about the commission's proposals to reduce checks on goods crossing between Britain and Northern Ireland, they could, with changes, form the basis of an agreement, the newspaper reported citing sources.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.