UK's Frost tells EU: It takes two to fix relationship

Britain's Minister of State Lord David Frost leaves the stage after delivering his speech on Brexit at the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LISBON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - It takes two to fix the relationship between Britain and the European Union following the country's departure from the bloc, British Brexit minister David Frost said on Tuesday amid tensions over trade rules governing Northern Ireland.

"The EU and we have got into a low equilibrium, somewhat fractious relationship, but that it need not always be like that, but also that it takes two to fix it," he said during a speech in Lisbon.

Reporting by Catarina Demony in Lisbon and William James in London; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

