UK's FTSE 100 edges higher on strong retail sales data

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

Dec 17 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, as strong retail sales data lifted risk appetite and tempered worries over sluggish economic recovery, although concerns surrounding the Omicron variant and inflationary risks put the index on track for a weekly loss.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) climbed 0.2%, but gains were capped by weakness in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and BP (BP.L) that fell more than 1% each. read more

Shares of HSBC (HSBA.L) dipped 0.4% after UK's financial regulator said that it had fined the bank 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes. read more

Data showed British retail sales rose faster than expected last month, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and no lockdown restrictions that had closed many shops last year, although another survey showed consumer confidence took a hit after the emergence of Omicron and inflation worries. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) dropped 0.1%, with John Wood Group (WG.L) leading the decline after a rating and target price cut from Morgan Stanley.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

